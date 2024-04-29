Jaipur, Nagpur, Goa and Other Airports Across Nation Receive Bomb Threats, Security Tightened

New Delhi: Multiple airports across the country have received bomb threats via emails which turn out to be a hoax. The threats in Jaipur, Kanpur and Goa airports on Monday prompted the airports’ officials to strengthen the security measures and conduct a thorough search operation in the respective airports, officials said. Efforts to trace the sender of the emails are underway, added an official.

In Jaipur, the mail was sent by “Terrorizers-111 Group” which read, “Do not take this warning lightly”. In the last four months, this is the fourth time that a bomb threat received for the Jaipur airport.

Goa’s Dabolim airport also received threatening mail on Monday at their official email which led to a thorough search operation by the police and bomb squad, later found as a hoax. The airport authorities filed a complaint in this regard.

“We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, flight operations are unaffected,” airport director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur has also received a threat mail today in the morning. Following this CISF conducted a search operation and found no threatening materials. Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Airport also stepped up the measures following the threat.

After multiple airports, including Kolkata and Jaipur, received the threat on April 26, various agencies conducted a widespread search, resulting in the arrest of one individual by the Mumbai Police.

Reports indicate that similar threat emails were sent to several airports across the country, including those in Jaipur, Agra, Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Varanasi, alluding to potential bomb placements. This coordinated threat has prompted a unified response from security agencies nationwide, emphasizing the severity of the situation and the need for heightened vigilance.