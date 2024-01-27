Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the massive announcement of the year with his next epic saga titled LOVE & WAR. The director has pulled the biggest casting coup of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal all together in a film. Scheduled to release on Christmas 2025, the epic saga is surely the biggest film of 2025.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is well-reckoned to be a flag bearer of Indian cinema, has indeed brought a unique way of announcing the film and its cast. The director used the handwritten signatures of the dream cast to announce his next epic saga LOVE & WAR. With such an ensemble cast coming with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it’s surely going to be the biggest phenomenon that the audience will witness in 2025.

Remarkably, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the only Indian filmmaker who has expertise in all aspects of filmmaking from visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops among others. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his unparalleled storytelling and visually stunning creations. He is the true inheritor of the Indian film heritage who has kept the beauty of Indian cinema intact with his craft of filmmaking. He is the only filmmaker who tells the Indian story in the most Indian way.

As anticipation for more detail builds with this announcement, it would be exciting to see the biggest collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and talented actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen.