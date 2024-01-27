Three Smugglers Held With Ivories In Deogarh

Deogarh: The forest department personnel arrested three smugglers in Deogarh district and seized two ivories from their possessions.

The accused have been identified as Premraj Sahoo, Samir Kapardar and Rajesh Kumar.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest department officials along with the officials of DRI, Bhubaneswar conducted a raid on the jewellery shop in Deogarh town and seized the ivories while the smugglers were dealing with them. Also, three mobile phones and a car were seized by the officials.

The ivory traffickers were taken into custody. The ivories were seized. Investigation into this matter is going on to find out the other persons involved in this smuggling.