Salaar Is Trending At No. 1 In India And No. 3 With 1.6 Million Views In Non-English Category!

Hombale Films has indeed created examples of its success with Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire. The film proved its mettle at the box office, with a roaring collection of more than 725 Cr. at the global ticket, and has gained unrelenting love from fans all across the world. Continuing the successful journey, the film has arrived in the OTT arena and went on to rule the platform. The film is now trending at No. 1 in the Top 10 in India (Films) this week.

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire continues to set its rules all across. Well-packed with never-before-seen action, the film continues to win the hearts of the masses. As the film has been released on Netflix, the film is trending at No. 1 among the top 10 in India (Films) this week. Prashanth Neel’s directorial is also trending at No. 3 in non-English films by garnering 1.6 Million views this week.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.