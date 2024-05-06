Prime Video’s Original Series, Raj & DK’s The Family Man Kicks off Shoot for Season 3

Prime Video announced the commencement of filming for the third season of its much-loved and highly-anticipated Original series – The Family Man. Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK, under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed action thriller riveted audiences across the world since the Season 2 finale, garnering a massive fan following. Season 3, currently in production, will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari who is a ‘middle-class guy and a world-class spy’! Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season. As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmanoeuvre a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.

Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

Fans can also expect an additional star cast to join the show, promising intriguing surprises. Stay tuned for further updates!