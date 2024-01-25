Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor Coming With Epic Saga LOVE & WAR!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali indeed broke the biggest announcement of the year yesterday with LOVE & WAR, an epic saga starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Well, as this mega announcement left the masses in absolute surprise, it registered its arrival in Christmas 2025, leaving the audience with sheer excitement. As much as the announcement of the film is special, it also marks the collaboration of two giants of the entertainment world, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

The director-actor duo Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor will be coming together after a long time. After almost 15 years, the world will see two brilliant masters of their crafts collaborating for an epic saga. Remarkably, LOVE & WAR will mark the second collaboration of superstar Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

LOVE & WAR will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known to take out the best potential from his actors and this time he has got Ranbir who is brilliant in his craft and has a lot to submit as an actor. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the only Indian filmmaker who has expertise in all facets of filmmaking from the visuals, performances, storytelling, music, canvases, and backdrops among others. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his unparalleled storytelling and visually stunning creations. He is the true inheritor of the Indian film heritage who has kept the beauty of Indian cinema intact with his craft of filmmaking. He is the only filmmaker who tells the Indian story in the most Indian way.