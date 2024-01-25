President Droupadi Murmu Approves Conferment Of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series Of Awards-2023

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 to 31 individuals.

Among them, three will be honoured with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, seven with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and 21 with the Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Master Anthony Vanmawia, Ms Melody Lalremruati of Mizoram and Sooraj R of Central Reserve Police Force are the three awardees posthumously honoured with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The recipients of Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Sahil Bisso Lad from Goa, Kajal Kumari from Jharkhand, Naveen Kumar D from Telangana, Vinod Kumar from Border Roads Organisation, Havildar Shera Ram of Ministry of Defence, Mukesh Kumar from National Disaster Response Force, and Naresh Kumar from National Investigation Agency.

Those selected for Jeevan Raksha Padak are MS Anil Kumar from Andaman and Nicobar Islands); Jeetam Parameswara Rao from Andhra Pradesh; Samarjit Basumatary from Assam; Sudesh Kumar from Chandigarh; Justin George and Wilson from Kerala; Padma Thinlass and Mohd Afzal from Ladakh; Adika Rajaram Patil, Priyanka Bharat Kale and Sonali Sunil Balode from Maharashtra; Maria Michael A and S Vijayakumar from Tamil Nadu; Naresh Joshi from Uttarakhand; Arjun Malik of Border Roads Organisation; Amit Kumar Singh from Border Security Force; Sher Singh from Central Industrial Security Force; Sonu Sharma from Central Industrial Security Force; Abdul Hameed and Sunil Kumar Mishra from Ministry of Defence; and Shashikant Kumar from Ministry of Railways.