After Bigg Boss 17 Eviction, Vicky Jain Parties With Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan And Sana Raees Khan

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain, who recently got evicted from the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted a party for his friends in Mumbai. Vicky Jain was evicted just a few days before the grand finale. Actor Purva Rana shared inside pictures from the party, where Vicky Jain can be seen posing with former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. “Bigg Boss slayer in town Vicky Jain. Waiting for our winner Ankita Lokhande. You two are special and loved. Lovely meeting you guys,” Purva captioned the post.

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021 in the presence of family and friends. They later hosted grand receptions. They renewed their wedding vows last year. “We got married again #watchtilltheend,” Ankita and Vicky captioned the post last year.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 17 finalists include Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey.