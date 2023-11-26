Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire creates an unprecedented Salaar Fan Army from 70+ cities across India

As the trailer of Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is all set for its arrival on December 1st, the excitement around the masses is also growing at a fever pitch. Being one of the biggest releases of the year, the film has been eagerly looked up to by the masses and the makers are also not leaving any chance to keep the audience on the edge. Recently, the makers surprised the audiences with the launch of merchandise from the film that has now taken over the heads of the masses.

As Hombale films brought an exclusive chance for the fans to join the Salaar army with the launch of Salaar merchandise, it witnessed a crazy amount of love from all across the nation. Within just 107 seconds of its launch, the merchandise got the first 100 selfies. Following this, the first 1000 selfies in 11 minutes and the first 10,000 selfies were submitted within 1.5 hours. Remarkably, the submissions came from 70+ cities in 1st hours. As of now, 1.5 lakh concurrent users have been witnessed on www.salaar.army.

Moreover, Prabhas also welcomed his Darlings to the Salaar fan army while sharing a poster of Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire on his social media.

The superstar wrote –

“Hi Darlings… Welcome to #SalaarFanArmy”

https://instagram.com/stories/actorprabhas/3244566566360616048?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This indeed speaks volumes about the excitement about the film, which is well visible in every corner of the nation. Also recently, Homable Films launched the Instagram filter for the film, and with this merchandise, fans, and audiences will get a chance to delve themselves into the larger-than-life world of Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is an upcoming cinematic spectacle that marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and will star Baahubali star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.