Cuttack Baliyatra: Check Traffic Advisory, Parking Places

Bhubaneswar: To ensure better convenience and free flow of traffic during Baliyatra in Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police has issued an advisory for traffic restrictions and parking arrangements from 27th November to 4th December 2023 in Silver City.

“The Baliyatra festival is scheduled to be held from 27.11.2023 to 04.12.2023 at Cuttack city. To ensure better convenience, free flow of traffic and in the larger interest of public safety, by virtue of power conferred on me U/s- 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, are implemented on the above mentioned days” said

The following restrictions and parking arrangements will be implemented from 27.11.2023 to 04.12.2023 at Cuttack City from 2 PM to till the crowd thins down:-

No three/four-wheeler vehicles are allowed to move from Bellview Chhak (Judicial Academy) through Satichaura, Shelter Chhak and Kanika Chhak to proceed to Baliyatra ground. They shall avail the road through C.D.A-1 1 from Bellview Chhak and park either at Biju Pattanaik car parking or at Bhuasuni field parking. To reach Baliyatra ground, may avail shuttle bus service up to Cantonment P.S. Two-wheeler vehicles moving from Satichaura Chhak through Shelter Chhak and Kanika Chhak to reach Baliyatra ground shall park in front of Daya Ashram or Katikeswar Gada parking. No three/ four wheeler vehicles are allowed to move from Chahata Chhak to Baliyatra ground to Deer Park. They have to park at Bhuasuni field and may avail shuttle bus service up to Cantonment P.S to reach Baliyatra ground. Three/four wheeler vehicles coming through Madhusudhan setu shall park either at Biju Pattanaik park parking or at Bhuasuni field parking and avail of shuttle bus service up to Cantonment P.S to reach at Baliyatra ground. Vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar through Trishulia Chhak shall take a left turn at Bellview (Judicial Academy) Chhak and proceed through New Satichaura and C.D.A-11.They shall park either at Biju Pattanaik Park parking or at Bhuasuni field parking and avail of shuttle bus service up to Cantonment P.S to reach Baliyatra ground. Only two-wheeler vehicles can proceed from Chahata Chhak through the deer park to reach Kartikeswar Gada parking. No three/four-wheeler vehicles are allowed from Deer Park Chhak towards I3aliyatra ground. They have to park at Christian Field parking. No vehicles (two/three/four) wheeler are allowed from Madhukunja Park towards Baliyatra ground. No three/four-wheeler vehicles are allowed to move from Biju Pattanaik Chhak to Baliyatra ground through Daya Ashram road. They shall park at Christian field parking. Only two-wheeler vehicles are allowed from Biju Pattanaik Chhak up to Daya Ashram field parking. No three/four wheeler vehicles are allowed from Kanika Chhak towards Chandi Mandir. They shall avail of the route through Biju Pattanaik Chhak and park at Christian Field parking. No three/four wheeler vehicles are allowed from Chandi Chhak towards Upper Baliyatra ground through Cambridge school. They will avail of the route through Kanika Chhak, and Biju Pattanaik Chhak and park at Christian field parking. Only two-wheeler vehicles are allowed from Chandi Chhak to Cambridge School and they shall park at Daya Ashram field parking. No three/four wheeler vehicles are allowed from Samaj Office Chhak through Nan Seva Sadan. They have to avail of the route through mission road, Chandi Chhak, Kanika Chahk and Biju Pattanaik Chhak to park at Christian Field parking. No vehicles are allowed towards Baliyatra ground from P.I1.1) office or Daya Asharam chhak. No three/four wheeler vehicles are allowed from Buxibazar Fire Station chhak towards Baliyatra ground through the Reserve Police Line. Only two-wheeler vehicles may proceed through OPA Chhak, and Nari Seva Sadan to park at Daya Asharm field parking. No vehicles are allowed from Nari Seva Sadan and OPA Chhak towards Madhusudhan Statue. Vehicles coming from Jobra and Mata Matha shall park at the opposite side of the Chief Justice Residence designated as A, B & C. No vehicles are allowed on Ring Road from Chief Justice Residence Chhak towards Gadagadia temple/Boat gate. Vehicles coming from Howra Motor Chhak and Mastan Dargha shall not be allowed towards Madhu Sudhan Statue. They will avail of the ring road to reach the designated parking on the opposite side of the Chief Justice’s Residence. No vehicles are allowed from Lions Eye Hospital Chhak and Madhusudhan Chhak towards Baliyatra ground. During exit from designated parking places opposite of Chief Justice Residence, they shall avail Silver City Boat Club road and proceed only towards Mata Matha. Similarly, during exit from designated parking places of Kartikeswar gada, they shall proceed only towards Cantonment P.S.

A mobile application “AMA BALIYATRA” has been launched to provide real-time traffic situations in Cuttack City and navigate designated parking places.

Parking Places

Commissionerate Police has requested the public to plan their route accordingly. Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles have been excluded from the restrictions.

“This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable U/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer of and above the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police or any officer of and above the rank of ASI of Police attached to Traffic Wing, Cuttack with a minimum fine of Rs-500/- which may extend up to Rs-1,000/- per offence,” the advisory reads.