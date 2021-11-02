Rs 190 Cr Annual Budget Of Srimandir For 2021-22 Gets Temple Managing Committee’s Nod

Puri: A total budget outlay of Rs 190 crore for Srimandir for the year 2021-22 has been approved today in the meeting of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee presided by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday.

SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar said that the income of the temple was Rs 105 crore, and the expenditure Rs 85 crore while the revenue surplus is around Rs 21 crore.

“Srimandir’s income from interests from corpus fund, temple fund, and foundation fund was Rs 37 crore in 2021-22. It is expected that the corpus fund will be around Rs 750 crore during 2021-22,” Kumar said.

Kumar also added that environmental clearance have been obtained for stone quarries in Tapang and Khurda which will be settled before March. It is expected to get Rs 15 crore these quarries and from acquisition, it would get around Rs 60 crore, he said.

The SJTA has decided to reassess the land (550 to 600 acres) leased to Cashew Development Corporation. Besides, several suggestions have been received for donation schemes which will be announced during Makar Sankranti, Kumar added.

The Srimandir Managing Committee also discussed on the quality and quantity of materials used for rituals of the Holy Trinity, it was learnt.

This apart, the SJTA is mulling to ink an MoU with Apollo Hospital for providing medical care at subsidised rates for sevayats (servitors).