19 Dead, 50 Injured In Kabul Hospital Attack: Report

Kabul: At least 19 people were killed while 50 others sustained injuries in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports.

The explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in central Kabul and security forces had been sent to the area, Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said.

Altoght there was no immediate claim of responsibility, it has been reported that a number of fighters of the so-called Islamic State entered the hospital and clashed with security forces.

The hospital, which treats wounded soldiers from both the Taliban and former Afghan security forces, was earlier attacked in 2017.