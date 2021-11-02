Former Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Remanded To ED Custody Till Nov 6

Mumbai: A special court here on Tuesday remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till November 6.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED late on Monday night. After over 12 hours of questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged extortion racket in the state police establishment, was produced for remand before additional sessions judge P B Jadhav, who presided over the special holiday court.

The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

As per the ED, Deshmukh while serving as the state’s home minister misused his official position and through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ED has also arrested two other persons in the case.

They are Sanjeev Palande (an additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh’s private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh’s personal assistant).