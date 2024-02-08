Royal Bengal Tiger Found Dead In Similipal Tiger Reserve

Mayurbhanj: A royal Bengal tiger was found dead in Duduruchampa under Nanana range in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district. Though the tiger died three days ago, the incident came to the fore today.

On February 5 evening, a patrolling team spotted the carcass of a male tiger at Duduruchampa. The age of the animal is estimated to be 3.5 years.

The exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained. A team was constituted along with NTCA, Joint Task Force and other representatives and the postmortem was conducted on February 6 as per the guidelines.

Samples have been sent for examination to Wildlife Health to ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the Royal Bengal Tiger, said regional chief conservator of the forest Prakash Chand Gogineni.