Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is coming to Disney Plus

New York: Disney has won the streaming competition for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film. This afternoon the company announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available exclusively on the service starting March 15th.

This is being billed as “the concert film in its entirety for the first time,” since this version will include “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs that weren’t part of the theatrical film or the video-on-demand rental, which itself tacked on several bonus tracks.

The Eras Tour film grossed over $260 million worldwide at the box office, enough to make it the top-selling concert film of all time. It was released for digital rental in December, and now is finally making the move to a streaming platform. It’s been available in 4K resolution on the small screen, though disappointingly The Eras Tour lacks HDR presentation — at least for now. So far, no physical media version of the film has been announced. Sorry, 4K Blu-ray fans.

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift announced her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released in April. That could add yet another “era” to upcoming international legs of the tour, which became a cultural sensation in the United States that frequently saw fans live stream entire performances of the sold out stadium shows. If you came up short trying to get tickets for the real thing, at least you’ll soon be able to watch it as part of a Disney Plus subscription.