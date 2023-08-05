‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Mints Rs 7 Cr On Day-8

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani saw a slight improvement in its box office collection on Friday. The romantic comedy drama earned nearly Rs 7 crore on the eighth day of its release, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of the titular couple, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. The romance drama, which marks Johar’s return to direction after 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The film minted Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 16.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 18.75 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7.02 crore on its first Monday, Rs 7.30 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 6.90 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 6.21 crore on its first Thursday and Rs 6.90 crore on Friday, August 4. With this, the film’s collection has now reached Rs 80.23 crore in India.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed an overall occupancy of 19.73 per cent on Friday, August 4.