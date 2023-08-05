Australian Open 2023: HS Prannoy To Face China’s Weng Hong Yang In Badminton Final

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy defeated compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to enter the Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final in Sydney on Saturday.

HS Prannoy defeated Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to make his second final of the 2023 BWF season.

HS Prannoy will face the People’s Republic of China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final on Sunday. The world No. 24 Chinese shuttler upset Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, a former All England champion, in his top four clash.

India’s campaign in the women’s singles at the Australian Open ended after PV Sindhu crashed out in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The results of the Australian Open will count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window for badminton in the Paris Games started on May 1.