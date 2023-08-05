PM Modi to participate in National Handloom Day celebration on August 7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Handloom Day celebration on 7th August at 12 noon at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Prime Minister has always been a firm proponent of giving encouragement and policy support to the artisans and craftsmen, who are keeping alive the country’s rich tradition of artistry and craftsmanship. Guided by this vision, the government started celebrating National Handloom Day, with the first such celebration being held on 7th August 2015.

The date was specifically chosen as an ode to the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on 7th August 1905 and encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers.

This year, the 9th National Handloom Day is being celebrated. During the programme, Prime Minister will also launch the e-portal of “भारतीय वस्त्र एवं शिल्प कोष” – a Repository of Textiles & Crafts that has been developed by National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The programme will be attended by over 3000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans and stakeholders from the textile & MSME sectors. It will bring together handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, Weaver Service Centres, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology campuses, National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Export Promotion Council, KVIC institutions and various State Handloom Departments.