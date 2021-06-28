Road Mishap Claims Life Of Woman, Baby Girl In Balasore

Balasore: A woman and her baby girl died while her husband and son sustained grievous injuries after the motorcycle on which they were traveling was hit by an unknown vehicle on NH-60 near Haldipada square Balasore district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Renuka Mohapatra and her daughter Himanshi of Tulang Sahi of Balasore Town. Her husband, Debadutta Mohapatra, and son sustained critical injuries in the road mishap and have been hospitalised.

The four were returning home on the two-wheeler from Rupsa in the evening, during which an unknown vehicle collided against the bike leaving the mother-daughter duo dead on the spot and grievously injured father-son duo.

On being informed, police, and locals rescued the victims and admitted them to the Balasore DHH. Later, police sent the bodies of the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem.