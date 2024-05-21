“BJP will build 500-bed hospitals in Keonjhar and Sambalpur”: Amit Shah In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Speaking at a gathering in Keonjha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said, “The people of Odisha, who have been under BJD’s rule for 24 years, are now standing with Modiji.”

Shah announced that the BJP will build 500-bed hospitals in Keonjhar and Sambalpur while addressing the public meeting held at Keonjhar Medical Ground. When the BJP government comes, women will be given a voucher of Rs 50,000.

Hitting out at the Odisha government, Shah said, “Naveen Babu has pushed Odisha back. BJD government has given nothing to Keonjhar. There has been no development seen here. PM Modi gives rice, and Naveen Babu gives empty sacks. Naveen Babu has grown old and can no longer work.”

Praising the Prime Minister, Shah said, “Modi ji has done a lot for the development of tribal brothers and sisters in the country. He has established 740 private schools. Draupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, has been made the President of India.”

Shah announced “Within two years, everyone will have a house and drinking water facility. If the BJP government comes to Odisha, one and a half lakh youths will get employment. If the BJP government, we will make Odisha the number one state in 5 years.”