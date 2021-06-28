Men In Blue Arrives In Colombo For Sri Lanka Series

Ahead of the six-match limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting July 13, the Indian team arrived in Colombo on Monday.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team, featuring as many as six uncapped players, will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in the island nation.

“India National team led by Shikhar Dhawan, arrived in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series,” Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted on Monday.

The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour that has all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the senior lot.

According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.