BJD Issues Show-Cause Notice To Four MLAs

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal has issued a show-cause notice to four MLAs who resigned from the party to reply as to why they would not be disqualified on the grounds of defection.

The notices were sent to Samir Dash, Simarani Nayak, Ramesh Sai, and Parshuram Dhada. The notices issued by the Odisha Legislative Assembly Secretary

Following the directions from the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the notices have been issued by the OLA Secretary.