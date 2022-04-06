Richa Chadha’s Instagram post talks about her healthy weight loss

Mumbai: Richa Chadha’s unabashed social media posts are something that we all look forward to. Richa has recently talked about her glutes. But she inserted her thoughts into the caption more as an afterthought.

She wrote, “PS – Healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact.” Well, that’s not it. Richa has something to say about the shoot too. She wrote, “I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art… while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character.” In fact, Richa called it a “distinct” experience of sorts. She added, “Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still… we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later.”

Richa Chadha has left her friends and fans raving about her post. Actress Amyra Dastur commented, “Haye garmi (so hot).” Actor Nakuul Mehta dropped fire emojis. Actress Flora Saini followed suit. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Aiyoo hot hot hot.”