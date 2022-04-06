Gunfight Breaks Out In Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in the Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable input about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

As security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.