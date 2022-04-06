Girl Named “Madhu Ka Panchwa Bachcha” On Aadhaar Gets Admission In School

Badaun: The UP girl who went viral on the internet earlier this week for a bizarre name on her Aadhar card, has now been granted admission to a school.

The girl’s name on her Aadhaar card was mentioned as “Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha (Madhu’s fifth child)”.

Reportedly, Arti had gone to a primary school to get admission. However, she did not get admission due to a tongue-in-cheek error on her Adhaar card.

After the news went viral, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself took cognizance of the matter and upon his instructions, Aarti was admitted to the school.