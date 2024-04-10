Retired RI Awarded One Year Rigorous Imprisonment In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: A retired Revenue Inspector (RI) of Gopna under Lahunipada in Sundargarh district was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case.

A special vigilance court in Sundargarh directed Lingaraj Sahoo to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 failing which he would undergo further two months of rigorous imprisonment for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of P.C. Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to six months rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. In default of payment of the fine, he would undergo further rigorous imprisonment for one month.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of his pension following his conviction.

Sahoo was arrested by vigilance in 2010 for accepting bribe from a complainant to submit an enquiry report to Tahasildar of Bonai for permission in respect of latter’s land for raising of bricks