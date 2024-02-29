Retired Forest Range Officer Gets 1-Yr RI In Graft Case In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A former Forest Range Officer of Birsa range in Sundargarh district has been sentenced to 1 year of rigorous imprisonment in a graft case.

Ashok Kumar Tripathy, Ex-Forest Range Officer (Retired) was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance vide Spl. Judge Vigilance, Sundargarh TR No.296/2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988/465/471/477-A/193/34 IPC for preparing false documents and using it by initiating a new Forest case to save the co-accused (now dead) from Vigilance trap case.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh today convicted Tripathy for the offence and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 465/34 IPC.

The court also sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.10,000/- and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 477-A/34 IPC.

The Hon’ble Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence U/s 193/34 IPC. All the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Ashok Kumar Tripathy, Ex-Forest Range Officer (Retired) following his conviction.

Further reports are awaited.