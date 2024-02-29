‘My Demon’ Actor Song Kang Confirms South Korean Military Enlistment Date

Seoul: Song Kang had announced that he will be enlisting in the military in the first half of 2024. On February 29, the date of the actor’s enlistment has been revealed to his fans. The ‘My Demon’ star will be leaving on April 2, 2024.

This decision followed earlier reports of his conscription notice in January 2024. As per the agency’s statement, the My Demon star is scheduled to begin his military service on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. For the unversed, in South Korea, all healthy and able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for approximately 18 to 22 months as part of national defense measures, given the country’s geopolitical tensions, particularly with neighboring North Korea.

They confirmed Song Kang’s enlistment, stating that he will be joining the Republic of Korea Army as an active duty soldier on Tuesday, April 2.

On the professional front, the 29-year-old actor gained acclaim for his role in the drama My Demon, where he starred opposite Kim Yoo-jung. He also featured in the second season of the Netflix original series Sweet Home, alongside Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun, Lee Si-young, and Lee Jin-uk. The third season of the show is slated for release during his military service tenure, with filming completed last year and a planned summer release.