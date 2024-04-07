Respite From Heatwave as Rain Lashes Several Parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm-induced rains lashed several parts of Odisha on Sunday bringing respite for the people from the intense heatwave conditions that prevailed for the last four days across the state.

As per the forecast, the temperature in most parts of the state has dropped significantly, except in Malkangiri which recorded 41.1°C today.

According to the IMD’s weather forecast, the maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is very likely to fall by 2-3°C during the next 24 hours and rise by 2-3°C in the subsequent three days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Heavy rains lashed the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack this evening resulting in waterlogging at various places and disrupting power supply at many places for more than an hour. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bhubaneswar and its neighbouring areas are very likely to be around 36°C and 27 °C respectively for the next 24 hours, the IMD forecast read.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha:-

Day 1 (Valid up to 8:30 AM of April 8)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Puri & at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Warning: ORANGE WARNING (BE PREPARED):-

HAILSTORM accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Balasore, Jajpur.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh,

Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Boudh.

Day 2 (Valid up to 8:30 AM of April 8 to 8:30 AM of April 9 )

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Warning: YELLOW WARNING (BE UPDATED):-