Israel Pulls Out Troops From Southern Gaza After Six Months of War

New Delhi: Israel announced on Sunday that it has withdrawn almost all of its ground troops from southern Gaza. This development comes as Egypt proposed to host a new round of ceasefire talks after six months into the ongoing conflict. The war, declared by Israel on Hamas last year, has resulted in the death of over 33,000 people in Gaza.

Israel has been reducing its military force from Gaza since the beginning of the year. Residents of Khan Younis, a southern Gaza city, have confirmed the withdrawal of military personnel. Following last week’s killing of seven US aid workers, the country is under immense pressure from its ally the United States to improve the humanitarian situation. Now both Israel and Hamas have agreed to send their delegations to Egypt for the talks.

However, PM Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the cabinet, while marking the six-month anniversary of the war stated, “We are one step away from victory. But the price we paid is painful and heartbreaking. There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. It just won’t happen.” He added, “Israel is ready for a deal, Israel is not ready to surrender.”

Despite the removal of its ground force, the military has said a “significant force” will still remain in Palestinian territory “to conduct precise intelligence-based operations”.

According to Israeli reports, more than 250 were kept hostages and around 1,200 people were killed during Hamas attack on October 7. The Israeli operations have resulted in the death of over 33,000 Palestinians, as per the health ministry in Gaza.