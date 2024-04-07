Inter-state wildlife racket busted in Odisha; 7 held, leopard hides & pangolin scales seized

Bhubaneswar: Seven operatives of an inter-state wildlife racket have been arrested with the seizure of leopard hides and pangolin scales in huge quantities from them, informed Odisha PCCF Susanta Nanda in an ‘X’ post on Sunday.

According to the PCCF, the forest department has seized five leopard skins, one fishing cat skin and one leopard cat skin along with a huge quantity of pangolin scales and arrested seven accused persons involved in the inter-state wildlife racket.

PCCF Nanda also praised the forest dept staff for working 24×7 to bust the gang and said that the process to nab the kingpin & bust the inter-state gang is underway.

“The accused persons have been forwarded to court in Gajpati District. Further investigation to establish forward and backward linkages is on. The kingpin & all the poachers involved will be soon apprehended, the PCCF said.