Realme Pad To Launch On September 9 In India: Know More

New Delhi: Realme Pad India is all set to hit the Indian market on September 9 at 12:30 pm via a virtual event. Realme has also shared a couple of specifications for the Realme Pad and there have been a few leaks in the past that hint at more specifications and features. Realme, since its inception, has expanded into a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, audio accessories, and more.

The Realme Pad is teased to be only 6.9mm thick. It seems that the corners are rounded with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Past leaks The Realme Pad has an aluminum unibody construction and we recommend that you have gold and gray color options. It features a 10.4-inch display, a USB Type-C port, and housing for the stylus.

It is also said to have one front camera and one rear camera. The Realme Pad can have 8-megapixel sensors on the front and back. Both sensors may be equipped with a 1.36-inch sensor with an aperture of f / 2.8, a focal length of 2.8 mm, image stabilization, and a field of view of 65.3 degrees. Field of view (FoV). Both cameras are expected to capture images at a resolution of 3,264×2,448 pixels.