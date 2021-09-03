Soothing Benefits Of Mint Leaves For Irritated Skin

New Delhi: Give your skin and hair regime a cooling sensation by adding the goodness of mint to it. Mint leaves make for a good antiseptic and anti-pruritic ingredient and have endless properties, one being that it acts as a natural face cleanser. Mint can not only add magic to your cocktails but has wonderful beauty benefits as well, which are absolute hacks and will help you in taking care of your skin and hair.

Treats Acne

The benefits of salicylic acid and Vitamin A in mint leaves controls the secretions of sebum oil in the skin. People with oily skin are more prone to acne outbursts. The strong anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of mint leaves prevent inflammation and cure acne. Applying mint leaves paste on the acne, dries up, eliminates acne scars, and cleanses the pores.

Heals Wounds

The strong anti-inflammatory properties in mint leaves work well in healing cuts, wounds, mosquito bites and even treat dry and itchy skin. Extract mint leaf juice and apply it on the wound, or dry skin, as this will help to soothe irritating and burning skin.

Hydrates And Tones The Skin

Mint leaves work well as a mild astringent agent that helps to tone your skin naturally. It is potent to clear off the dead cells, removes the dirt from the pores, and revamps your skin to a smoother, supple, and well-hydrated tone. In addition, it also retains the moisture in your skin by tightening the pores.

Slows Ageing

The presence of antioxidant rosmarinic acid in mint leaves is beneficial in improving blood circulation to your skin and hydrates the skin. Furthermore, it prevents free radical damage to the skin and delays the occurrence of wrinkles and fine lines. Mint leaves extract is helpful in restoring skin health and keeps it supple and healthy.

Reduces Dark Circles

The richness of antioxidants in mint leaves functions well to diminish the dark circles under the eyes. Apply mint leaf paste over the dark circles and let it stay overnight. This lightens the skin tone under the eyes and rejuvenates it by preventing free radical damage to the cells.

Brightens Complexion

The antiseptic activity in mint leaves prevents skin from developing spots and rashes, despite constant exposure to pollutants in the environment. Moreover, mint leaves also combat the UV damage and extreme tanning of the skin, during prolonged periods under direct sunlight. Applying mint leaf extract to dull skin can instantly lighten complexion, for a flawless and glowing look.