Another 835 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 835 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

312 from Khordha

120 from Cuttack

50 from Baleswar

43 from Jajapur

35 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Kendrapara

26 from Mayurbhanj

22 from Nayagarh

20 from Puri

18 from Anugul

18 from Sambalpur

16 from Keonjhar

12 from Deogarh

9 from Bargarh

9 from Bhadrak

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Dhenkanal

4 from Ganjam

3 from Koraput

3 from Rayagada

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nuapada

69 from State Pool

With another 835 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,95,474, said the H & FW Dept.