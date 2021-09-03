Another 835 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 835 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 312 from Khordha
- 120 from Cuttack
- 50 from Baleswar
- 43 from Jajapur
- 35 from Jagatsinghpur
- 28 from Kendrapara
- 26 from Mayurbhanj
- 22 from Nayagarh
- 20 from Puri
- 18 from Anugul
- 18 from Sambalpur
- 16 from Keonjhar
- 12 from Deogarh
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Dhenkanal
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Nuapada
- 69 from State Pool
With another 835 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,95,474, said the H & FW Dept.