COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
BreakingStateTop News

Another 835 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 3

Bhubaneswar: Another 835 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 312 from Khordha
  • 120 from Cuttack
  • 50 from Baleswar
  • 43 from Jajapur
  • 35 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 28 from Kendrapara
  • 26 from Mayurbhanj
  • 22 from Nayagarh
  • 20 from Puri
  • 18 from Anugul
  • 18 from Sambalpur
  • 16 from Keonjhar
  • 12 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Dhenkanal
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 69 from State Pool

With another 835 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,95,474, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 8589 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

six − 4 =

Breaking