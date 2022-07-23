Realme Buds Wireless 2S Price In India Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Details Here

New Delhi: Realme Buds Wireless 2S price in India has been leaked by a tipster ahead of the launch event scheduled for next week. Realme claims that the earphones can run for up to 7 hours with 20 minutes of charging. They also feature AI Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology for calls. The Chinese company will also launch the Realme Flat Monitor, Realme Pad X, and Watch 3 during the Hey Creatives event on July 26.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S worth in India, availability (anticipated)

Realme Buds Wireless 2S will likely be launched in India on July 26 at 12.30pm IST by the Chinese firm throughout its Hey Creatives occasion.

Ahead of the launch occasion, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared through Twitter that the earphones will likely be priced in India at Rs. 1,299. The picture shared by the tipster additionally lists the utmost retail worth of the Realme Buds Wireless 2S at Rs. 2,999.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S specs (anticipated)

A landing page for the Realme Buds Wireless 2S just lately went stay on the corporate’s web site. The Buds Wireless 2S will function a neckband design and provide AI ENC know-how for noise cancellation. The earbuds are geared up with 11.2mm dynamic bass drivers, together with 24 hours of whole playback time. Realme claims that with 20 minutes of charging the Buds Wireless 2S can run for as much as 7 hours.

The earbuds will even help voice assistant, which may be activated by urgent the button on the inline distant. The inline distance on the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 2S additionally lets wearers manage the quantity. The earphones function Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and a dual-device quick switching function.

Realme will even launch the Pad X pill, Watch 3, Flat Monitor, and a spread of different 5G-led AIoT merchandise throughout the Hey Creatives occasion on July 26.