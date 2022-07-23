Odisha BJP MPs meet President-elect Draupadi Murmu

New Delhi: NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Thursday scripted history by becoming the country’s first tribal President defeating Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Odisha BJP unit’s MPs visited president elect Droupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu and congratulated her for achieving the feat.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnab, Union Minister Bisheshwar Tudu, former Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Shadangi, Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Shadangi and Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gangdev met the newly elected president.

Panda said that starting from a rural place in Odisha, the country has been filled with joy and happiness due to the victory of Odisha’s daughter Draupadi Murmu. Murmu is going to become the first citizen of the country from an ordinary citizen. It is a matter of pride and glory for our state and country.

On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated Draupadi Murmu, a daughter of Odisha, as the presidential candidate. For this we thank the Prime Minister on behalf of Odisha.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) backed Draupadi Murmu, 64, and is the second woman and first Adivasi female to hold the position of the President of India.