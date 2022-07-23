Sidharth Malhotra Praises Ajay Devgn For Winning 3rd National Award: Here What He Says

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn has received his third National Award at the 68th National Film Awards on July 22. He won the best actor award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Following this, Sidharth Malhotra too lauded Devgn for his remarkable achievement. He took to the stories section of Instagram and wrote, “congratulations on your 3rd National Award, Ajay Devgn sir. Cheers to more powerful performances”.

Check Sidharth’s post here:

Worth mentioning that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, was released on January 10, 2020, and also had Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment and Best Costume Design as well.