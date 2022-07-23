Rare Fish Caught By Bhadrak Fisherman, Sold At Rs 3.10 Lakh 

Bhadrak: A Ghol fish commonly called Teleia was caught by a fisherman from Chandinipala of Dhamra in Bhadrak district on Friday.

During the auction, it was sold at a price of Rs 3.10 lakh to a pharmaceutical company in Mumbai.

It is pertinent to mention that black-spotted croaker is mostly found in the Indian and Pacific Oceans along the coast of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India.

The fish is more used for its medicinal use than for cooking ingredients. It is mostly imported outside of India.