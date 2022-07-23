Seven Out Of 19 Missing Assam Labourers Rescued

Itanagar: Seven labourers, who went missing from their camp at a border road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on July 5, have been rescued.

According to the reports, at least 19 labourers went missing from their camp at a border road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on July 5. The labourers split into two groups after crossing the river and moved toward the mountains.

However, they lost track in the mountainous terrain and dense jungles and went astray.

Seven of the missing labourers have been found. Four of them were spotted by the local villagers near the Furak river on Friday evening, while three were found at the same place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. However, one in this group of eight is yet to be recovered.”

“We are continuing our search operations to trace the remaining 12 people. The local police, Indian Air Force (IAF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), besides others, are engaged in the search and rescue operations. The local villagers and hunters, who are familiar with the terrain, have been assisting us,” he added.