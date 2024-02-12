Ranveer Singh promotes men’s sexual health in cheesy ad with Johnny Sins in saas-bahu styled ads

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and adult star Johnny Sins have come together for an ad to discuss men’s sexual health. The ad, parodying a ‘saas bahu’ drama, is for a sexual healthcare brand.

In the ad, Sins plays a man whose wife wants to leave him because he is unable to ‘perform’ well. As Ranveer Singh intervenes and asks what’s the matter, Sins’ on-screen wife claims that his ‘Pappu can’t dance’ and his ‘Johnny can’t sin’.

Staying true to the essence of Saas Bahu dramas, the mother-in-law slaps her, causing her to fall. It is Johnny Sins, and the sexual health product, that then saves the bahu, and the day.

Bold Care’s campaign marks a pivotal moment in the history of Indian brands talking to men who have long suffered from sexual health concerns in silence due to embarrassment of fear and judgment.

Written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the ad is directed by Ayappa KM. Tanmay and Ayappa have previously worked together on many successful ad campaigns, like the Rahul Dravid x CRED ad. The brand film was produced by Earlyman Films, one of the leading ad production houses in the country.