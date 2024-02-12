Ragging Slur Surfaces At MKCG Medical College

Berhampur: A first year student of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here sustained injuries after allegedly being thrashed by seniors.

The matter came to fore after the father of the victim lodged a complaint in this regard with the Baidyanathpur police.

Though the incident took place two days ago, it came to light today after the father of the victim lodged a police complaint and informed the anti ragging cell, New Delhi regarding the incident.

As per the allegation, Rudra Rout, a second-year MBBS student was returning to his hostel from Band rehearsal on Friday evening while some seniors allegedly slapped him over some reason at the hostel.

Following the incident, his father posted on his ‘X’ handle and tagged to Delhi anti-ragging cell, Berhampur SP and MKCG authorities regarding the incident.

Following the allegation, the Delhi anti-ragging cell directed the MKCG authorities to initiate proper action.

The anti-ragging committee of the medical college launched a probe into the matter.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, police also registered a case and started an investigation.

During investigation, police visited the spot , recorded the statements of the victim and others. The victim was medically examined. Accused persons were served notice and asked to appear at the police station, he added.

Further investigation is going on. Based on further investigation, legal action would be taken against the accused persons, he informed.