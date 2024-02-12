Odisha CM Naveen Launches LAccMi Bus Service In 5 More Dists

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the LAccMi Bus Service in Bolangir, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts through video conferencing.

It is worth noting that this scheme was first started in Malkangari. In the first phase, residents of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Koraput districts got LAccMi Bus Service. In the second phase, three more districts were added. Today 5 more districts namely Bolangir, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh have been included under the location accessible multimodal initiative (LAccMI). So far, 14 districts have been included under the affordable transport scheme.

With today’s launch, 301 buses will now ply in 1,340 panchayats of 5 districts. More than 83 lakh people were benefited by this.

According to the CMO, 44 buses were run in 313 panchayats of Bolangir benefitting 16.50 lakh people, 60 buses in 243 panchayats of Bargarh benefitting 14.22 lakh people, 25 buses in 158 panchayats of Bhadrak benefitting 10.80 lakh people, 107 buses in 386 panchayats of Mayurbhanj benefiting 24.20 lakh people and 65 buses in 240 panchayats of Sundeargarh benefiting 17.20 lakh people.

In this scheme, affordable bus service from Panchayat to Block has been facilitated by the state government. More than 1,000 buses will run across the state. In this program launched under the 5T scheme, Mission Shakti mothers have been given the responsibility of managing the buses.

Transport Minister Smt. Tukuni Sahu at Bolangir, Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Naik at Sundargarh, School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi, and Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Basanti Hembram, at Mayurbhanj were present at the event.

In the program, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V. Karthik Pandian addressed the people of Bargarh and said that on the 20th of this month, their much-awaited Gangadhar Meher Irrigation Project and Cancer Hospital will be unveiled by the Chief Minister.