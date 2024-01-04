Ranbir Kapoor Spotted In Cop Avatar As He Collaborates With Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has donned the police uniform and shot with Rohit Shetty, but it’s for an ad, and not the director’s expanding cop universe.

Rohit, who has helmed films such as Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, was also seen in the video.

The video opened with Rohit giving Ranbir a brief of the shot. “Ranbir, ek thodu idea hai,” Rohit said, before Ranbir declared that Rohit is back with another Shetty blockbuster. Ranbir was then seen in the driver’s seat of car when he teases Rohit. “(Shetty blockbuster means) minimum 50 cars ka antim sanskaar,” he said before the scene changes to him firing machine guns. “Koi shot mein shooting karwata hai?” he said and eventually was seen fighting off a group of goons. “Gunde aur gravity dono ko defeat karna koi inse seekhe,” he joked.

The video then showed Ranbir admitted in the hospital, with a broken hand and leg, presenting to the audience the insurance he and Rohit were advertising.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty recently unveiled the much-awaited teaser for Indian Police Force season 1. It is a Prime Video India original series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. It will be release on January 19.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which became the highest grossing film of his career. The 3-hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It stands at a worldwide gross collection of ₹887.69 crore.