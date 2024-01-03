Minor Boy’s Death After Being Hit by Bus Sparks Tension in Sambalpur; Cops Resort to Lathi Charge

Sambalpur: Tension erupted in the Sambalpur Town area following the death of a Class-IX boy student after being hit by a tourist bus in front of Fraser’s Club on Wednesday night.

The irate people made a failed bid to torch the bus and later gheraoed the town police station while staging a road blockade near Laxmi Talkies Street. To prevent the situation from escalating further, the police resorted to lathi charge, eyewitnesses said.

The deceased minor, Nishant Nayak (13), son of Arun Nayak of Ambedkar Nagar, is said to be a Class-IX student at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

According to eyewitnesses, between 7.30 and 8.00 tonight, a private bus “Nilamadhaba” carrying tourists from Mayurbhanj illegally entered the city and was on its way to Samaleswari temple on the narrow road of Mudipada Chowk-Kunjelpada. Nishant, who was riding a scooter, died on the spot after a head-on collision with the speeding bus in front of Fraser’s Club. On intimation, Town police reached the scene and shifted the dead body to Sadar Hospital.

When the residents of nearby Ambedkar Nagar heard about the minor’s tragic death, they surrounded the Town Police station and blocked Laxmi Talkies Street. Police have been deployed in the area of Laxmi Talkies Street and Mudipada Street.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mourns death of a minor in a road accident in Sambalpur

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed grief over the death of a minor in a road accident in Sambalpur town and requested the public to maintain law and order.

“I am saddened and saddened to hear the news of the death of a minor in this road accident. Condolences to the bereaved family. May Maa Samaleswari give patience and courage to the family in this time of grief,” Pradhan said.

“I have come to know that there is tension between the local people and the police administration regarding this accident. Requesting the people of Sambalpur to maintain peace and order,” he added.

Pradhan tweeted that the district administration should be sensitive and make efforts to maintain peace and order at the scene.