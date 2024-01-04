Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar receives massive support from Ankit Gupta , Priyanka Chahar Choudhary among others as they slam Isha- Samarth

Mumbai: The recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 witnessed an ugly brawl between Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Samarth passed many lowly remarks on Abhishek’s mental health while Isha mocked his claustrophobic issues. This turned into an adverse reaction as Abhishek slapped Samarth to shut him.

Abhishek’s support extends to popular figures like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ritesh Deshmukh, Neil Bhatt, and more, all rallying behind him. The collective support for Abhishek reflects a shared hope that he emerges from this ordeal stronger, underscoring the emotional investment viewers have in his journey within the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankit Gupta has worked with Abhishek and Isha on Udaariyaan. They have seen Isha and Abhishek’s relationship while on set. Ankit has slammed Isha and called her a liar for lying about not knowing about Abhishek’s claustrophobic condition.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is also supporting Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17. The actress recently commented on Abhishek’s post asking him not to cry. Everyone needs a supportive friend like Priyanka in their lives.

Jigna Vora, in a bold statement, expressed her solidarity with Abhishek, highlighting the unacceptable nature of the ongoing situation. She exposes Isha’s alleged strategic use of Abhishek to secure her position in the game.

Jigna Vora states, “Whatever is happening with Abhishek is not at all acceptable. Yes, right from day 1, Isha has been using Abhishek to stay in the game.” She sheds light on the manipulative tactics employed by Isha, reinforcing Abhishek’s claims about her true colors.

She further shared an incident when Abhishek had started shivering in the house due to claustrophobia, she wrote, “And yes, Abhishek ko claustrophobic issue hai… He had told me many times, particularly when I had got locked in the Bigg Boss’s washroom!! And he literally started shivering as I was shouting inside!”

Actor Arjun Bijlani has also stepped in to support Abhishek, tweeting, “What is wrong with people? Please take care of Abhishek! Feel so bad for him!!”

Earlier, In the nomination task, Isha called Abhishek a mental bhopu, to which the latter responded, “Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main.” “Mujhe mental karke chod diya, tune.” Isha also made a snide remark about Abhishek’s father, saying, “Tere papa ko bhi pata hai bachpan se mental hai tu, sabko pata hai mental hai tu, sabko pata hai mental hai tu.” Abhishek advised me not to visit my parents. He did, however, remark to her mother, saying, “Teri maa ko teri harkatein pata hai (Your mother knows your tricks) Chee girl.” Isha Malviya then abuses Abhishek, and the Udaariyaan actor warns him that if he continues to abuse her, the entire house will turn against him.

Abhishek Kumar fans stood by the actor and stole some time to share the said video. Soon after it went viral, the Bigg Boss 17 audience came together in support of Abhishek and bashed her for her ‘dirty’ game. One user wrote, “discusting bully gang asai karma milega life time yad rakhogy.” Another user wrote, “Who knew that jisko distraction bolke Abhishek is smiling so happily, vo Aisa use karegi Abhishek ki condition ka.”