Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: All Central Govt Offices To Be Closed For Half Day On Jan 22 Across India

Ayodhya: In light of the ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22.

This decision has been made to respect and acknowledge the overwhelming public sentiments surrounding this auspicious occasion. Central government offices will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22.

Meanwhile, several states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chattisgarh, and Haryana have declared holidays on January 22 for schools and educational institutions.

Liquor shops across Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi and Gurugram will remain shut on January 22, 2024, due to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Many states have also declared January 22, 2024, as a “dry day” and banned the sale of alcohol on Jan 22.