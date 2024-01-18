Pakistan Hits Militant Targets In Iran Day After Deadly Strike In Balochistan

Islamabad: Following Iran’s deadly missile and drone strike, Pakistan has reportedly retaliated by launching air raids on militant targets in Iranian territory on Thursday.

The strikes occurred just a day after Iran’s admitted assault in Balochistan. Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Iran for carrying out a missile and drone strike on its territory, which resulted in the deaths of two children and injuries to three others in the province of Balochistan.

The Pakistani government described the attack as an “unprovoked violation” of its sovereignty and airspace, asserting that it contravenes international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The Iranian operation, which took place on Tuesday, was acknowledged by Tehran’s foreign minister, who claimed that the strikes were aimed at Jaish al-Adl, a group Iran considers a terrorist organisation operating within Pakistan.

Islamabad took strong diplomatic measures in response, including the recall of its ambassador to Iran and the barring of the Iranian ambassador from returning to Pakistan.