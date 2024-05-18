Bibhav Kumar sends email to Delhi Police before arrest in Swati Maliwal case

Delhi: Bibhav Kumar, former personal secretary of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused of alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP and Swati Maliwal was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday.

He is to be produced before Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court later on Saturday, the police informed.

Before the arrest, Kumar emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal’s assault claim. However, he added, that they should also take cognisance of his complaint that he filed yesterday.

“It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned through the media that a case F.I.R. No. 27/2024 has been registered at P.S. Civil Lines in which the undersigned has been named as an accused. Though the undersigned has not been served with any notice in the case till now, the undersigned categorically submits that he is willing to cooperate and join the investigation asand when called upon to do so by the Investigating officer,” Bibhav wrote in his email to Delhi Police.

“It may be emphasized here that the undersigned has also made a complaint bringing to light the true facts of the alleged incident that happened on May 13, 2024 vide e-mail dated May 17, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. sent on e-mail ids: sho-civilline-dl@nic.in and dep.north@delhipolice.gov.in. It is requested that the same may be brought on record and investigated in accordance with law,” the accused in the assault case added in the email.