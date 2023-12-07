Rajya Sainik Board Members Present Flag of Armed Forces to CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The members of the Rajya Sainik Board presented the flag of the Armed Forces to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Thursday.

The Odisha Chief Minister saluted all the martyrs and jawans for their sacrifices to safeguard the country’s honour and urged the people to contribute to the welfare fund.

“Glad to be presented the flag of Armed Forces on Armed Forces Flag Day by members of Rajya Sainik Board. Salute to all the martyrs & jawans in uniform who make huge sacrifices to safeguard the country’s honour. Made my contribution to the welfare fund & appeal all to do their bit”, CM Naveen wrote on his ‘X’ handle.