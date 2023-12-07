Nabarangpur Leaders Meet 5T Chairman, Thank Him for Massive Development Work

Bhubaneswar: Several leaders from Nabarangpur district today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and congratulated him on his new role.

They thanked Mr Pandian for his efforts to carry out the Hon’ble CM’s vision. They also discussed the massive development work underway in Nabarangpur and the projects taken up after he visited the district on 17-18 March 2023.

5T Chairman thanked the leaders for the goodwill and called upon them to work unitedly to see the vision of the Hon’ble CM for an empowered Odisha realised soon.

The following leaders from Nabarangpur met the 5T Chairman.

1. District Observer Nabarangapur-Iswar panigrahi

2. Pradeep Majhi- Advisor SDC

3. Manohar Randhari-MLA Dabungaon

4. Prakash Majhi- MLA Jharigaon

5. Sadasiv Pradhani-MLA Nabarangpur

6. Subash Gond-Ex-MLA umerkote

7. Pramod Padhi- Advisor OLIC

8. Runu Jena- Biju Mahila Janata Dal, District Observer